ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Germany's unemployment rate was at 3.1% in January, unchanging from January 2023, the country's statistical department Destatis announced on Thursday.

It said 1.38 million people were unemployed in the country as of January, increasing by 31,000 on a yearly basis.

"Roughly 45.7 million persons resident in Germany were in employment in January 2024," Destatis also said.

Compared with January 2023, the number of people in employment in January this year was up by 232,000, it added.