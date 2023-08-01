Open Menu

Germany's Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.1% In June

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Germany's unemployment rate rises to 3.1% in June

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in July, from 2.9% in the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on Tuesday.

Destatis said that the number of unemployed people was 1.38 million as of June, up 119,000, or 9.

5%, on an annual basis.

"Roughly 45.7 million persons resident in Germany were in employment in June 2023," it said, adding that the number of employed people was up by 0.7% on a yearly basis.

"A year-on-year comparison shows that the long-term upward trend on the labour market continued in June 2023, but at a slower pace," it added.

