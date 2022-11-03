UrduPoint.com

Germany's Uniper Says Russia's Gazprom Completely Stopped Gas Supplies To Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Germany's Uniper Says Russia's Gazprom Completely Stopped Gas Supplies to Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Germany's largest gas importer Uniper said on Thursday that Russian energy giant Gazprom had completely cut off gas supplies to the company in late August.

"Since June 14, 2022, Gazprom has reduced Russian gas deliveries and is thus in breach of its contractual obligations. After a period of supply interruptions varying in extent, deliveries of Russian gas to Uniper have been fully discontinued by Gazprom since the end of August 2022," a report read.

The German company also clarified that it was forced to purchase gas at significantly higher market prices in order to continue to provide its customers with reliable supplies, fulfill signed contracts, and replenish gas storage facilities in time for the coming winter.

According to Uniper, its net loss attributable to shareholders increased by 950% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022 and amounted to 40.374 billion Euros ($39.357 billion). This sum consists of around 10 billion euros of realized costs for replacement volumes, and roughly 31 billion euros of anticipated future losses from valuation effects on derivatives and provision build-ups associated with reduced Russian gas supplies as of September 30, 2022, the report read.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue for this period increased by 370% to 213.303 billion euros. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were -4.755 billion euros compared to positive 614 million euros in 2021. Earnings per share were -110.

14 euros compared to -13.2 euros in 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, Uniper's net loss increased by 5.9 times and amounted to 27.956 billion euros, while revenue jumped 2.5 times year-on-year and amounted to 94.016 billion euros. Earnings per share were -76.41 euros compared to -13.01 euros in 2021.

On June 14, Russia's Gazprom announced the reduction in its gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which played a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe, including Germany. The Russian energy giant explained the introduction of the measure by the development of the overhaul cycle of gas compressor units (GCU), technical malfunctions of engines and delays in the operation of Germany's Siemens corporation, which failed to return GCUs from repair from a Canadian plant due to Ottawa's sanctions against Russia.

On September 2, Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream pipeline for an indefinite period, citing a malfunction of the only remaining working engine and a warning from the Russian technical watchdog.

On September 26, leaks of fuel were registered on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The causes of the incidents have not yet been established. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repair work. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union has also launched probe into the incidents.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Company Germany Ottawa Nord June August September GCU Gas Market From Share Billion Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

12 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

43 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

1 hour ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.