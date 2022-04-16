UrduPoint.com

Gett Top Manager Launches Russian Alternative To Google Play

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Gett Top Manager Launches Russian Alternative to Google Play

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Entrepreneur and top manager of Israeli taxi company Gett, Anatoly Smorgonsky, has launched RuMarket, an application store for devices on the Android platform.

"Anatoly Smorgonsky, the entrepreneur and top manager of Gett, launches RuMarket, an app store for Android devices," the RuMarket statement read.

Many Russian smartphone and tablet users have experienced issues with some applications being deleted from the main app stores, or their updates being unavailable due to sanctions. The apps of large Russian banks and other necessary services are already available on RuMarket, according to the statement.

More than 70% of users have devices on the Android operating system, and the Russian market is no exception, the statement added.

The first version of RuMarket will be free for both users and developers. In the next versions it is planned to expand functionality, including monetization, differentiation of applications by user rating, and security. All applications will be moderated and checked by the system for viruses, according to the statement.

