Getting Guarantees From West On Russia Agricultural Bank Rejoining SWIFT On Agenda- Source

The issue of obtaining guarantees from Western countries on Russian Agricultural Bank reconnecting to the SWIFT payment system is on the agenda, negotiations continue, a source familiar with grain deal talks told Sputnik on Friday

Istanbul will host on Friday a meeting at the level of technical delegations to discuss the grain deal.

The return of Russia Agricultural Bank to SWIFT is expected to be one of the topics of the talks.

"Yes, this issue is indeed discussed, discussed in detail between the UN and a number of Western countries. Now there is a question of obtaining certain guarantees so that in case of connection (of Russian Agricultural Bank) to the (SWIFT) system there will be no obstacles," the source said.

The mediation of a Turkish bank is also one of the options under discussion, the source added.

