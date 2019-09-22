Ghana accords presidential award to Council General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The government of Ghana has accorded Presidential award to Honorary Consul General of Ghana Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt for his outstanding services spanning over 24 years.

Ambassador of Ghana Muhammad Sayeed Yahya gave away the Presidential award to Butt in a ceremony which was attended by a large number of diplomats, officials, and political figures, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, the Ambassador said that during the last 24 years, Shahid Rasheed Butt has served Ghana and looked after the interests of the people of Ghana living in Pakistan. He said that Mr Butt has played an important role to improve trade, political and cultural ties between both the friendly countries and we hope that he will continue to serve with the same dedication in future.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Ghana is an important African country that can help Pakistan find space in the four trillion Dollars African market. He informed that many Pakistani companies including major oil and gas groups have invested in Ghana and they are getting good dividends.

Three decades ago, Ghana was in crisis, impoverished and suffering famine and on the verge of economic collapse but now the West African nation is predicted by IMF to be the world's fastest-growing economy, he informed.

The investment climate and security situation is good in Ghana while people have a friendly attitude toward foreign investors, he said.