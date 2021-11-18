Ghana projects 5.8 pct economic growth in 2022

UrduPoint.com

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Ghana sets a target of 5.8 percent growth for its GDP growth in 2022, said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday.

While presenting the 2022 annual budget statement in parliament, the minister said Ghana's economy had started showing glimpses of recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the government's flagship initiatives, including the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (CARES) program, started yielding results.

The minister said the government would also provide a supportive environment that promotes domestic businesses and foreign direct investments.

"We will continue to build a robust financial sector to support growth and development and deepen structural reforms to make the machinery of government work more efficiently and effectively to support socio-economic transformation," he added.

Ofori-Atta said the main thrust of macroeconomic policy in 2022 would be to restore and sustain macroeconomic stability.

He said the government remained optimistic about prospects of the economy should the virus containment measures through effective vaccination continue smoothly.

