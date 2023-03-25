UrduPoint.com

Ghee, Oil Stalls Set Up In Model Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Ghee, oil stalls set up in Model Bazaars

Provincial Industries and Commerce Department in collaboration with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has established ghee and oil stalls at various Model Bazaars, where ghee and oil are available at a fairly low price as compared to open market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Department in collaboration with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has established ghee and oil stalls at various Model Bazaars, where ghee and oil are available at a fairly low price as compared to open market.

According to Industries Department's spokesman here Saturday, the market price of Vanaspati ghee per kg was Rs 554 whereas it was being sold Rs 20 lesser on these stalls. Similarly chicken, vegetables, fruits and grocery items were also available at a much reduced rates, he added.

All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to set up ghee and sugar stalls in the Model Bazaars in coordination with PVMA and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Market Commerce

Recent Stories

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his f ..

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule

20 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in ..

Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in support of &#039;1 Billion Mea ..

22 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

14 minutes ago
 Serbian Health Minister Calls NATO Bombing of Yugo ..

Serbian Health Minister Calls NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia 'Inhumane Experiment'

11 minutes ago
 Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

11 minutes ago
 Honda's Marquez takes pole for Portugal MotoGP

Honda's Marquez takes pole for Portugal MotoGP

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.