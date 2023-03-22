UrduPoint.com

Ghee, Oil Supply At Discounted Price During Ramadan Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Industries and Commerce Department's Secretary Ehsan Bhutta here on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) to finalize the strategy for uninterrupted supply of ghee/oil at a discounted price in Model Bazaars across the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Secretary urged the PVMA to support the government for the provision of relief to general public during Ramadan. The PVMA agreed to provide a concession of Rs 10 per kg on cooking oil and ghee. The PVMA representatives also assured the Secretary of ensuring proper supply of ghee and oil during the holy month.

PVMA Vice Chairman Muhammad Muneeb Monnoo headed the delegation, while Director General Ms. Aisha Hameed and officials of the Directorate General of Industries, prices, Weights and Measures (IPWM) also attended the meeting.

