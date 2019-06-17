UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghee, Steel Industries To Excel By Government Decision : ICCI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:08 PM

Ghee, Steel Industries to excel by government decision : ICCI

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the Federal government decision for putting Ghee and Steel Industry in negative list in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA)tax relief for giving them tax relief

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the Federal government decision for putting Ghee and Steel Industry in negative list in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA)tax relief for giving them tax relief.President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Hasan Moughal has said that decision would encourage these sectors and incentives were causing huge loss to FBR in taxes as steel and ghee industries were shifting from tax area to non-tax area and there was un-healthier competition in the market.

He said labor was shifting from Punjab to KP and federal taxes on steel had reduced by 50% due to shift of steel units from all parts of the country to FATA/PATA which was an alarming situation.He said that sales tax exemption to FATA/ PATA was creating revenue problem to FBR as this tax wasa consumer tax and buyer has to pay it.

He said industry has to collect this tax from consumer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Chamber FBR Market Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese ..

11 minutes ago

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading ..

11 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

11 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Get by June 25 Offers on Unio ..

2 minutes ago

Four more filtration plants to be added to the saf ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.