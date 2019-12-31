UrduPoint.com
Ghosn Lawyer Says 'dumbfounded' By Client's Flight, Has Had No Contact

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:57 AM

Ghosn lawyer says 'dumbfounded' by client's flight, has had no contact

Carlos Ghosn's main lawyer said Tuesday he was "dumbfounded" by the news of his client's sudden departure from Japan where he was out on bail ahead of a trial for financial misconduct

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Carlos Ghosn's main lawyer said Tuesday he was "dumbfounded" by the news of his client's sudden departure from Japan where he was out on bail ahead of a trial for financial misconduct.

"We were completely caught by surprise. I am dumbfounded," Junichiro Hironaka told reporters, adding he had had no contact with Ghosn and did not know how to reach him now.

