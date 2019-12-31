Carlos Ghosn's main lawyer said Tuesday he was "dumbfounded" by the news of his client's sudden departure from Japan where he was out on bail ahead of a trial for financial misconduct

"We were completely caught by surprise. I am dumbfounded," Junichiro Hironaka told reporters, adding he had had no contact with Ghosn and did not know how to reach him now.