GI To Win Special Status For Multani Products To Fetch Forex Earning

GI to win special status for Multani products to fetch Forex earning

Intellectual property organization (IPO) experts Thursday advised attaching Geographical Indication (GI) to products to win special status and penetrate lucrative international markets to attract premium price in much needed foreign exchange

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Intellectual property organization (IPO) experts Thursday advised attaching Geographical Indication (GI) to products to win special status and penetrate lucrative international markets to attract premium price in much needed foreign exchange.

They expressed these views at a seminar organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in cooperation with IPO Islamabad, here.

Dean faculty of agriculture Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed presided over the seminar.

Director IPO (GE) Muhammad Ismail attended the seminar as special guest while IPO Pakistan consultant Mrs Nadia Zubair Shah was there as resource person.

Ismail said that Multani area specific products like Sohan Halva, embroidery, blue pottery, mango and Multani Matti, if marketed with GI attached, could win special status in lucrative international markets pleading that these products were produced only in Multan with special Multani attributes, says an official release.

Nadia Shah gave a detailed insight into how to get GI for products.

Dr. Shafqat Saeed reiterated university's commitment to promote Multani culture and heritage at international level as per vision of vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali.

Mango producers and academics including Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi, Major (retired) Tariq, Asif Hayat Tipu, Abdur Rahman, Dr. Hammad Nadeem, Dr. Omar Farooq, Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Dr. Muhammad Asif Raza and other faculty members were also present.

