Gibraltar Confirms Seized Iranian Supertanker Contained 2.1Mln Barrels Of Oil

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo confirmed on Friday that the detained Iranian Grace 1 supertanker, which was believed to be bound for Syria, had been carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, adding that the local government had been making the decision to capture the vessel "totally independently."

On July 4, the law enforcement of Gibraltar, assisted by the UK Royal Marines, detained a supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria's Banyas refinery. The Gibraltar authorities said that the decision had been made given "reasonable grounds to assume that Grace 1 was acting in defiance of EU sanctions against Syria." Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, in turn, claimed that the vessel had been detained at the request of the United States, which has been seeking to drive Iran's oil exports to zero.

"After laboratory testing, the cargo has now been confirmed to be 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil," Picardo said in the parliament, as broadcast by GBC news.

He stressed that there had been "no political request at any time from any government that the Gibraltar government should act or not act on one basis on another.

"

"The decisions of Her Majesty's government of Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based on extraneous political considerations," Picardo told Gibraltar's parliament.

These important decisions about breaches of our laws were certainly not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any other state or third party," the chief minister added.

Following the incident off the British overseas territory's coast, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the UK ambassador to convey protest. The ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, stressed that Tehran considered the tanker's seizure unacceptable because the sanctions in question were not based on UN decisions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in turn, has denied the information that the detained tanker actually transported oil to Syria.

