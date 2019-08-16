(@FahadShabbir)

Gibraltar said on Friday that it had written documents confirming that Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker was headed to Syria before its detention, the government's press secretary said Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Gibraltar said on Friday that it had written documents confirming that Iran 's Grace 1 oil tanker was headed to Syria before its detention, the government 's press secretary said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said that the tanker, which was seized by Gibraltar last month on suspicions of smuggling oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions and released on Thursday, never headed to Syria.

The press secretary said that written proof, existing in the form of a logbook on board the ship and legal notes that Iran passed on to Gibraltar on Thursday, provided concrete evidence that Grace 1 was headed to Syria.

Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, detained the tanker off Gibraltar's coast on July 4. Madrid claimed that the vessel was seized at the request of the United States, which has long been seeking to drive Iranian oil exports to zero.

The vessel was released on Thursday after Gibraltar received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria. Its captain and three crew members were also set free.