UrduPoint.com

Ginning Factories Turned Into Warehouses Of Unsold Cotton: PCGA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Ginning factories turned into warehouses of unsold cotton: PCGA

The Pakistan Cotton Growers Association (PCGA) has demanded the government to take immediate notice of the crisis in the cotton trade and initiate steps to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Cotton Growers Association (PCGA) has demanded the government to take immediate notice of the crisis in the cotton trade and initiate steps to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the industry.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PCGA Chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad said without measures on warfoortings, wheat cultivation will not be possible in the country, which may result in food shortage and food crisis.

The government should save farmers from major economic crisis through timely steps, he said and added that the process of cotton purchase by the textile sector is stalled.The ginning industry has stopped purchasing cotton as the textile sector is the sole and major buyer of white gold and farmers have stopped picking cotton as the market mechanism is badly affected, PCGA Chairman informed.

The agriculture department is repeatedly issuing instructions to the farmers to cultivate wheat, while wheat cultivation is possible only when the farmers complete the sale of cotton and prepare the land for it,Chaudhary said.

Edible oil is also decreasing because the cotton seed is still in the field and last year also 7 billion Dollars worth of edible oil was imported, he noted. Moreover, due to lack of cotton seed crushing, its quality is deteriorating and livestock was being deprived of quality food.

A major crisis has arisen as the entire supply chain and stakeholders are affected, he disclosed. By now the sale of the cotton crop should have been completed and the fields should be ready for wheat cultivation, PCGA Chairman maintained.The ginners are not getting the best quality cotton and the ginning factories have turned into warehouses of unsold cotton.

The increase in stocks has stopped the process of new purchases as the ginners are not financially able to make new purchases due to the existing stocks of cotton, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Agriculture Oil Sale May Stocks Gold Market Textile Cotton From Government Wheat Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to sta ..

HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering

11 minutes ago
 Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used ..

Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used Hammer - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

11 minutes ago
 46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan ow ..

46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan owing to malnutrition: Dr. Rubab ..

11 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to mai ..

Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to maintain peace in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investiga ..

Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investigate grievances of Baloch studen ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.