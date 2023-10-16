GITEX GLOBAL 2023 opens with Huawei center stage

At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei is showcasing its latest ICT innovations, reaffirming its commitment to empowering digital transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industries to help them make the most of intelligence

The global ICT leader is demonstrating new industry solutions and use cases in the domains of cloud, advanced network capabilities, cybersecurity, and digital power technologies, according to a news release.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With more than 207,000 employees, operations in more than 170 countries and regions, and serving more than three billion people around the world, Huawei is the Gold Sponsor of GITEX GLOBAL 2023 and the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley.

Huawei is showcasing intelligent industry solutions designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including public services, finance, oil & gas, electric power, transportation, and ISP.

In the AI era, Huawei Enterprise Network delivers limitless computing power via ubiquitous connectivity, providing enhanced and more intelligent AI network services to global users. At GITEX, the company will launch Intelligent Cloud-Network to accelerate intelligent upgrades, which fully unleashes computing power with super-connectivity for unsurpassed AI productivity in the AI era. Other key products that will be showcased at the event include the Huawei AirEngine 8771-X1T, Huawei CloudEngine 16800-X, and High-Quality 10Gbps CloudCampus.

Within the storage domain, Huawei will address the major challenges in the development and implementation of large-model applications. Huawei's F2F2X solution (Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything) and OceanStor A310 will provide solutions to meet the dynamic demands of modern storage in the AI era.

Additionally, Huawei’s innovative F5G solutions will be showcased at GITEX to support industry intelligence.

This year, under the theme of “Everything as a Service", Huawei Cloud is committed to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with systematic innovation. Huawei Cloud brings the most advanced cloud and AI technologies to the Middle East and Central Asia thanks to its unique advantages in cloud-network-edge-device-chip collaboration. Under the slogan “AI for Industries”, Huawei drives applications of AI across industries to drive intelligent upgrades. At GITEX, Huawei is showcasing its industry-leading Pangu Models 3.0, with its 5+N+X decoupled, hierarchical architecture. In addition, to meet enterprises' data security requirements for AI models, Pangu Model 3.0 supports multiple deployment modes, including Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3.0.

Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI Business of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, will deliver a keynote session on ‘Pangu Large Models Accelerate AI for Industries’ on October 18 on the AI Stage in Hall 9, DWTC.

Huawei has set a strong long-term strategic commitment to sustainability, which aligns with the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year. Within this commitment, Huawei Digital Power leverages intelligent energy data to help achieve carbon neutrality. Visitors can see demos of Zero Carbon Park, Zero-carbon ICT infrastructure scenarios of Data Center Facility and critical Power and Industry Site Power, and Solar-Storage-EV Charging infrastructure scenarios at the stand.

The company is also highlighting how it nurtures a prosperous partner ecosystem for win-win outcomes, working with partners on solutions like these to promote the in-depth integration of AI and industry scenarios and enable the intelligent transformation of ever more industries.