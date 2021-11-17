Glencore Sells Australia Gold, Copper Mine For $729 Mn
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:51 PM
Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Mining and commodities trading group Glencore said on Wednesday it would sell its gold and copper mine in northeastern Australia to its partner in the country, Evolution Mining.
The Anglo-Swiss group said it would sell the Ernest Henry mine in Queensland for one billion Australian Dollars (645 million Euros, $729 million).
The deal is expected to be finalised in January next year, it said in a statement.