Glencore To Slash Investments As Pandemic Shutters Mines

Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Mining giant Glencore said Thursday it was planning to slash its capital expenditures by up to $1.5 billion this year after production was suspended at several mines due to the pandemic.

The Switzerland-based commodities trader said in its quarterly production update that it had been forced to suspend activities at several sites amid the global spread of COVID-19, including in Canada, Peru and South Africa.

Company chief Ivan Glasenberg stressed though that while "the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge... disruptions to our business have, to date, been manageable." "The majority of our assets are operating relatively normally," he said, adding though that some industrial assets had been temporarily suspended, mainly linked to national and regional lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said the company was focusing on cost control as it braces for lower prices for a number of key commodities, including copper and zinc.

Given the current context, he said Glencore now expected its capital expenditures to be between $4.0 and $4.5 billion, far lower than the $5.5 billion originally forecast for 2020.

Glencore meanwhile said that "volatile and complex" commodity trading markets had opened up opportunities for its trading arm, which was set to rake in earnings within its $2.2-3.3 billion long-term guidance range.

"Given our strong liquidity position and resilient business model, we are well positioned to navigate the current challenges," Glasenberg said.

"We recognise the uncertainty caused by the current environment and endeavour to support our stakeholders, as appropriate," he added.

