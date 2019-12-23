UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:56 AM

Glnl accredits Dubai Customs as first innovative customs organization in UAE and worldwide

Dubai Customs has received a “Certified Innovative Organization”- Leader level certificate from the Global Innovation Institute to be the first customs organization in the UAE and worldwide to be graced with this accreditation

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 )

Certified Innovative Organization is a unique certification reserved exclusively for businesses and government agencies. Through a process of independent third-party review and assessment, the CInOrg establishes that an organization has demonstrated a certain level of maturity and capability with respect to being able to consistently deliver on short, medium, and long term innovation and growth endeavors. This accreditation distinguishes Dubai Customs among its peers and competitors as being capable of delivering leading-edge value and customer experiences to its markets. Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih received the certificate and the shield from Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division. He also received the Innovator of the Year 2019 award which Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department has won recently. It is a new award launched by GInI this year and was given to Hussam Juma for his noticeable role in leading innovation in services. “This accreditation is a reflection of the high level of commitment Dubai Customs shows to innovation,” Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said.

“Innovation is turning into a daily practice within our workplaces as part of our efforts in leading customs work worldwide and to prepare well for the next 50 years. “Without our people’s great efforts and dedication, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve these marvelous feats. Dubai Customs has built an innovative and conductive environment following the wise directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs said: “Receiving the (Certified Innovative Organization) accolade from the Global Innovation Institute is an indication of our incessant and ceaseless efforts in developing innovative environment in Dubai Customs, which involved encouraging and supporting employees to innovate new services. These smart services and initiatives facilitate procedures for our clients in support of the national economy and internal productivity.” The Global Innovation Institute is an international organization providing professional membership associations and certifications in the field of Innovation.

