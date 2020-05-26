UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Global Airlines Debt Could Rise 28%, Reach $550Bln by Year-End - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The combined debt of airlines around the world hard hit by measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic could top half a trillion Dollars by the end of 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

"IATA released analysis showing that the airline industry's global debt could rise to $550 billion by year-end," the Geneva-based association said in a press release. "That's a $120 billion increase over debt levels at the start of 2020."

The debt load will include $67 billion in government loans and $52 billion from commercial sources including $23 billion in commercial loans, $18 billion in capital market debt, $5 billion in debt from new operating leases and $6 billion from accessing existing credit facilities, IATA said.

"Financial aid is a lifeline to get through the worst of the crisis without folding operations. But during the re-start period later this, the industry's debt load will be near $550 billion - a massive 28 percent increase," IATA said.

In total, governments have committed to $123 billion in financial aid to airlines including $34.8 billion in wage subsidies, $11.5 billion in equity financing and $9.7 billion in tax relief and subsidies while the airlines will burn through an estimated $60 billion of cash in the second quarter of 2020 alone, IATA added.

