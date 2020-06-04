UrduPoint.com
Global Auditing Firm KPMG Opens New Office In East China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 PM

Global auditing firm KPMG opens new office in east China

International auditing company KPMG has established an office in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :International auditing company KPMG has established an office in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Located in the Suzhou Industrial Park, the new subsidiary of KPMG China is expected to have over 400 employees. Besides focusing on audit, tax and advisory services, it will integrate capital market and digital transformation services into its business scope, according to KPMG China.

Suzhou, a city committed to seeking more international cooperation, will definitely need support from high-end service firms like KPMG, Lan Shaomin, Party chief of Suzhou, said Wednesday at the opening ceremony.

"KPMG will give full play to its professional advantages and global resources, to help Suzhou develop key industries, turn into an industrial capital center and maintain good performances in the capital market," said Honson To, chairman of KPMG China.

KPMG operates in 147 countries and regions and has more than 200,000 people working around the world. Enditem

