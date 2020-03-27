UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Auto Sales To Shrink 14% In 2020: Moody's

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Global auto sales to shrink 14% in 2020: Moody's

International rating agency Moody's lowered its auto sales forecast on Friday as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :International rating agency Moody's lowered its auto sales forecast on Friday as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen.

"We now expect global auto unit sales to plunge about 14% in 2020, a far steeper drop than the 2.

5% decline we had projected in February, mostly because of a sharp coronavirus-related drop-off in consumer demand," said Falk Frey, a Moody's senior vice president.

The sales are expected to rebound next year, depending on how soon the outbreak peaks in key markets and how quickly consumer sentiment recovers, the Moody's noted.

The agency projected that Western Europe will see the steepest slide in demand with auto unit sales by 21% this year, sharply weaker than its previous forecast of a 4% decline.

Auto sales in China will sink by 10%, Moody's forecast, much lower than the previous projection of a 2.9% drop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China February 2020 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA withdraws permissions to fly to UK, US and Can ..

6 minutes ago

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

14 minutes ago

NIC arranges an online Hackathon to contain COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Germany death toll at 270, COVID-19 cases near 45, ..

4 minutes ago

Rodala Road police claimed on Friday

4 minutes ago

TRA puts on hold disconnection of mobile phone ser ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.