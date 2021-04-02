UrduPoint.com
Global Commercial Oil Inventories To Fall To 5-Year Average In 2-3 Months - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:35 AM

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Year Average in 2-3 Months - Novak

Global commercial oil inventories will decrease to a five-year average in the next two or three months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Global commercial oil inventories will decrease to a five-year average in the next two or three months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We see that inventories are declining relative to the peak values that were in July 2020, 207 million barrels against the five-year average. Today, these surpluses have already dropped to 50 million barrels.

At this rate, we believe that in the next two to three months should come to a normal level, to a normal compliance with the five-year average," Novak said.

Bringing commercial reserves of oil and petroleum products in the world to a five-year average was set as the goal of the OPEC+ agreement to limit oil production. The parties to the agreement are most actively tracking stocks in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

