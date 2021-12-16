UrduPoint.com

Global Debt Rises To Record $226 Trillion In 2020 Due To Pandemic Measures - IMF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Global Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic crisis and the measures implemented to address the pandemic have led to a record increase in the global debt to $226 trillion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, we observed the largest one-year debt surge since World War II, with global debt rising to $226 trillion as the world was hit by a global health crisis and a deep recession. Debt was already elevated going into the crisis, but now governments must navigate a world of record-high public and private debt levels, new virus mutations, and rising inflation," the IMF said in a blog post.

The IMF explained that the global debt increased by 28 percent to 256 percent of GDP in 2020.

The global public debt ratio increased to a record 99 percent of GDP, while private debt from non-financial corporations and households also reached new highs, it said.

Advanced economies are facing the most significant spike in public debt, which increased from 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% in 2020, it added.

"The large increase in debt was justified by the need to protect people's lives, preserve jobs and avoid a wave of bankruptcies," the IMF said. "But the debt surge amplifies vulnerabilities, especially as financing conditions tighten."

The high debt levels limit the ability of governments to support the economic recovery and governments should impose targeted fiscal support to solve outstanding economic issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World 2020 World War Post From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

36 minutes ago
 UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensio ..

UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere to Minsk Accords - ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin ..

Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin's Decision to Expel Diplomats

36 minutes ago
 Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less ..

Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less Effective Against Omicron

36 minutes ago
 Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ..

Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ending

36 minutes ago
 Dutch political parties present coalition deal to ..

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.