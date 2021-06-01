Global Demand For Oil to Return to Pre-Pandemic Level in Q4 of 2021 - OPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Global oil demand in the fourth quarter of 2021 will exceed 99 million barrels per day, and thus the indicator will return to the pre-pandemic level, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

"The projections for oil are largely unchanged from our last meeting ... In fact, we anticipate that demand will surpass 99 mb/d in the fourth quarter, which would put us back in the range of pre-pandemic levels," Barkindo said, as quoted by the OPEC in a statement.