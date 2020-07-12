UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economic Confrontation To Affect Russia Only Partially - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Global Economic Confrontation to Affect Russia Only Partially - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Increasing global confrontation in the economic sphere, as evidenced by the imposition of tariffs and sanctions by members of the international community, will affect Russia but only slightly, given the country's scope for internal growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

According to the Russian president, the increasing economic aggression is "due to the reluctance of some countries to come to terms with the fact that effective and efficient global competitors are appearing, or, in fact, have already appeared."

Despite the efforts of other countries to put pressure on the Russian economy through sanctions, Putin said that the country has significant scope to grow internally, which will reduce the effect that these punitive measures will have.

"This confrontation, this struggle, will continue of course. It will affect us, but not in a drastic way. Why? Because we have great potential for internal growth, and I hope that we will solve this problem," the Russian president said, adding that each country has the right to choose its own path of development.

The United States and the European Union have placed economic sanctions on Russia since 2014. The Council of the European Union in late June renewed sanctions against Russia until January 31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Vladimir Putin United States January June Sunday

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

53 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

1 hour ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.