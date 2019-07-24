UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economic Growth Remains Strong

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

Global economic growth remains strong

Although International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast, a U.S. economist told Xinhua Tuesday he still believed the world has strong economic growth momentum

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Although International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast, a U.S. economist told Xinhua Tuesday he still believed the world has strong economic growth momentum.

A report released Tuesday by the IMF revised its global growth projections from April, suggesting that poor policy choices by governments across the globe may cause economic slowdown for the next year-and-a-half.

The IMF predicted global economic growth will be 0.1 percentage points lower this year and next year than its previous projection, coming in, respectively, at 3.2 percent and 3.5 percent for 2019 and 2020.

Donald Mazzella, chief operating officer and editorial director of business publisher Information Strategies, Inc. told Xinhua that the "gloomy outlook" by the fund on the global economy was "a little too much" in his view.

"Trade tensions abound but also the pressure to provide for growing masses of upward aspiring consumers will force compromises on both sides," said Mazzella, adding "the monetary system is still flushing out prior year bad debts, but there is also a significant amount of capital looking for places to invest.

" According to the IMF's nation-by-nation breakdown, U.S. growth is to increase this year from 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent. China's growth is expected to slip slightly from 6.3 percent to 6.2 percent.

Emerging and developing economies are also predicted to grow by 4.1 percent this year -- a decrease of 0.3 points from April's forecast -- a slower pace of expansion projected for Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia, according to the IMF.

"Multilateral and national policy actions are vital to place global growth on a stronger footing," the IMF said.

"The pressing needs include reducing trade and technology tensions and expeditiously resolving uncertainty.

Specifically, countries should not use tariffs to target bilateral trade balances or as a substitute for dialogue to pressure others for reforms," the IMF noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF World Technology Business Poor Russia China Brazil Mexico April May 2019 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz W ..

4 minutes ago

Steady drilling activities in progress to assess B ..

4 minutes ago

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

17 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.