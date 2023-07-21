Global Economy Growth Slowing Down Results in Cheaper Russian Exports - Russian Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The global economy growth is slowing down, which results in cheaper prices of Russian exports that are currently under double pressure from sanctions and external conditions, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"I will speak about external conditions � the growth rate of the global economy is slowing down, this is reflected in the prices of Russian exports: gas, coal, fertilizers are becoming cheaper on the global market. Russian exports are thus under double pressure from both sanctions and the economic cycle," Nabiullina said.