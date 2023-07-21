Open Menu

Global Economy Growth Slowing Down Results In Cheaper Russian Exports - Russian Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Global Economy Growth Slowing Down Results in Cheaper Russian Exports - Russian Regulator

The global economy growth is slowing down, which results in cheaper prices of Russian exports that are currently under double pressure from sanctions and external conditions, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The global economy growth is slowing down, which results in cheaper prices of Russian exports that are currently under double pressure from sanctions and external conditions, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"I will speak about external conditions � the growth rate of the global economy is slowing down, this is reflected in the prices of Russian exports: gas, coal, fertilizers are becoming cheaper on the global market. Russian exports are thus under double pressure from both sanctions and the economic cycle," Nabiullina said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Exports Russia Bank Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during ..

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

14 minutes ago
 Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - S ..

Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - Statistical Office

14 minutes ago
 Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sun ..

Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sungho

14 minutes ago
 Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverage ..

Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverages

14 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million ..

Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million beneficiaries under Benazir Ka ..

17 minutes ago
 SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee colle ..

SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee collection via one link

9 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting W ..

Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting With Azerbaijan, Russia in Mosc ..

9 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

1 hour ago
 Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony ..

Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony Bennett Dies at 96 - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Program launched to help Somalian students in scie ..

Program launched to help Somalian students in science & technology, higher educa ..

9 minutes ago
 DC visits Muharram control room

DC visits Muharram control room

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business