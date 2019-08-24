UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economy Needs Alternative To US Dollar - Bank Of England Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:38 AM

Global Economy Needs Alternative to US Dollar - Bank of England Governor

A digital currency backed by a group of nations is needed to compete with the US dollar, which has reached a level of dominance that poses a barrier to economic growth in much of the world, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a speech to fellow central bankers on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) A digital currency backed by a group of nations is needed to compete with the US dollar, which has reached a level of dominance that poses a barrier to economic growth in much of the world, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a speech to fellow central bankers on Friday.

"If the share of trade invoiced in SHC [Synthetic Hegemonic Currency] were to rise, shocks in the US would have less potent spillovers through exchange rates, and trade would become less synchronized across countries," Carney said.

In addition, reducing the influence of the US dollar on the global financial cycle, "would help reduce the volatility of capital flows to emerging market economies," Carney added.

The dollar's influence on global financial conditions could similarly decline if a financial architecture developed around the new digital currency that displaced the dollar's dominance in global credit markets, according to Carney.

Carney's proposal came at an annual conference of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in the US state of Wyoming.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Exchange Dollar Bank Kansas City Market Share

Recent Stories

Break failure leaves 28 students wounded

8 seconds ago

Agri-experts advise farmers to use modern technolo ..

31 minutes ago

People defy curfew, hold demo in Srinagar

31 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 With Humanoid Robot Fedor on ..

41 minutes ago

Indian forces fire tear gas at protesters in Occup ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.