Global Economy Needs Cooperation Between Countries Affected by COVID-19 - Ruler of Dubai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) UAE's Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said that the global economy needs "a new form of cooperation" between the states, as most of the countries worldwide are affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"Today, the world economy needs a new form of cooperation, as the protection of the economy means to secure people's lives and jobs," Al Maktoum said on Wednesday.

UAE's vice president added that the country's diplomacy "worked with all of its energy to keep pace with rapid changes and challenges that the world was going through.

According to the website of the UAE's Health Ministry, the United Arab Emirates has confirmed 4,933 coronavirus cases. More than 900 people have recovered, and 28 have died.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The global toll of COVID-19 has reportedly topped 2,000,000 cases, and the death toll had surpassed 127,000.