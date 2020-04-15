UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economy Needs Cooperation Between Countries Affected By COVID-19 - Ruler Of Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

Global Economy Needs Cooperation Between Countries Affected by COVID-19 - Ruler of Dubai

UAE's Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said that the global economy needs "a new form of cooperation" between the states, as most of the countries worldwide are affected by the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) UAE's Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said that the global economy needs "a new form of cooperation" between the states, as most of the countries worldwide are affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"Today, the world economy needs a new form of cooperation, as the protection of the economy means to secure people's lives and jobs," Al Maktoum said on Wednesday.

UAE's vice president added that the country's diplomacy "worked with all of its energy to keep pace with rapid changes and challenges that the world was going through.

"

According to the website of the UAE's Health Ministry, the United Arab Emirates has confirmed 4,933 coronavirus cases. More than 900 people have recovered, and 28 have died.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The global toll of COVID-19 has reportedly topped 2,000,000 cases, and the death toll had surpassed 127,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Died Rashid United Arab Emirates March All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

41 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

56 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Chief Accuses China of Continuing to With ..

9 minutes ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.