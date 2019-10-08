UrduPoint.com
Global Economy Suffering 'synchronized Slowdown:' IMF's Georgieva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Global economy suffering 'synchronized slowdown:' IMF's Georgieva

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Grinding trade disputes are undermining the global economy, which is set to see its slowest growth in nearly a decade, the newly-installed IMF chief said Tuesday.

Trade conflicts are causing widespread, lasting damage and could shrink the global economy by $700 billion or 0.

8 percent, Kristalina Georgieva said in her first speech as International Monetary Fund managing director.

"In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 percent of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown," Georgieva said in a speech ahead of IMF-World Bank annual meetings next week.

She urged countries like Germany, South Korea and the Netherlands to boost spending to stimulate growth.

