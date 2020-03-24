UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economy To Contract 1.5 Pct In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: IIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Global economy to contract 1.5 pct in 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak: IIF

The global economy is expected to contract 1.5 percent in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to the forecast released by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Monday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The global economy is expected to contract 1.5 percent in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to the forecast released by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Monday.

"We cut our global growth forecast from 2.6 to 0.4 percent in the last two weeks, but the building COVID-19 pandemic, the OPEC price war and mounting credit stress in advanced and emerging markets continue to reshape the picture in fundamental ways," the IIF said in a report.

"Our global growth forecast now stands at -1.5 percent, with a contraction of 3.3 percent across mature markets and growth of only 1.1 percent" in emerging markets, the report said, adding there is "huge uncertainty" about the economic impact of COVID-19.

"It is as of now unclear how long de facto shutdowns in many countries must last to contain the virus. And given the severity of the shock, it is also unclear if consumer and investment activity rebounds quickly once quarantines are lifted," the report said.

The report also suggested that both the United States and the euro area are already in recession, with negative growth in the first quarter and large contractions in the second quarter.

For the whole year, growth rates in the United States and the euro area are expected by the IIF to contract 2.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

The IIF, based in Washington D.C., is a global association of the financial industry with more than 450 members from more than 70 countries and regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Price United States Euro 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

The Top Midrange Smartphones to Consider this Seas ..

5 seconds ago

Thailand to declare state of emergency due to coro ..

30 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 76 more COVID-19 cases, 9,037 in t ..

11 seconds ago

KP Govt announces public holidays till Mar 28 : KP ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 1,141 confirm ..

3 minutes ago

Leather goods exports increase by11.17%

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.