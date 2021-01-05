Global Economy to Expand by 4% in 2021, Vaccines Key to Sustaining Recovery - World Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The global economy is expected to grow by 4.0 percent in 2021, but vaccine deployments and investments will be key to sustaining the recovery, the World Bank said in its annual economic outlook published on Tuesday.

"The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year," the World Bank said in its January 2021 Global Economic Prospects. "Although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3% contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period."