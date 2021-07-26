UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Energy Transition May Cost Russia 10% Of GDP - Presidential Aide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Global Energy Transition May Cost Russia 10% of GDP - Presidential Aide

Russia may suffer a 10% GDP loss as the leading world economies abandon coal, oil and gas as part of the global energy transition, Anatoly Chubais, the special presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia may suffer a 10% GDP loss as the leading world economies abandon coal, oil and gas as part of the global energy transition, Anatoly Chubais, the special presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, said on Monday.

"Export is that vulnerable zone in which Russia will inevitably feel the impact of the global energy transition ... The implications of the energy transition for Russian exports will be enormous .... We are talking about 10% of GDP. This is more than serious," Chubais estimated.

The Russian economy would suffer as leading economies restructure and introduce low-carbon technologies. Revenues from hydrocarbon exports, meanwhile, account for 40% of Russia's GDP, Chubais noted.

Speaking of hydrogen exports from Russia to the European Union, the official suggested that it may reach at least $20-30 billion by 2030.

The EU is seeking to increase its hydrogen market to 10 million tonnes per year by 2030. This creates excellent opportunities for Russia, which can produce cheap hydrogen fuel, according to Chubais.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Russia European Union Oil May Gas Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

2 minutes ago

Husband, wife fire at each other over domestic iss ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese star Ono seals second straight Olympic ju ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends cane commissioner order ..

2 minutes ago

1173 motorcyclists fined, 128 bikes impounded for ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisian Parliament to Continue Work Remotely Desp ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.