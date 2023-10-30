Global energy transition offers opportunity to boost growth in South Asia: WB

Despite solid growth, South Asia faces a risky outlook, says the World Bank (WB) in its latest regional economic update, urging countries to fully capitalize on the global energy transition to help boost growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Despite solid growth, South Asia faces a risky outlook, says the World Bank (WB) in its latest regional economic update, urging countries to fully capitalize on the global energy transition to help boost growth.

‘South Asia Development Update: Toward Faster, Cleaner Growth’ says that constrained by slowing growth and fiscal challenges, South Asia’s governments have limited room to help their economies make the most of the global energy transition.

It says, the global energy transition presents an opportunity to boost productivity and investment, create jobs, cut air pollution, and reduce reliance on fuel imports.

Even with limited fiscal space, countries can encourage firms to adopt more energy-efficient technologies through market-based regulations, information campaigns, broader access to finance, and the provision of reliable power grids.

Improvements in energy efficiency could accelerate progress toward both economic and environmental goals in South Asia, it says adding the region uses twice as much energy as the global average to produce each unit of output.

While South Asian firms are enthusiastic adopters of basic energy-efficient technologies, they lag in the adoption of more advanced technologies.

According to the report, the energy transition would reshape South Asia’s labor markets, adding almost one-tenth of the region’s workers are employed in pollution-intensive jobs. These jobs are concentrated among lower-skilled and informal workers who are may struggle to adjust to job or income losses.

While the energy transition can help create new jobs, it could also leave some workers stranded in declining industries. The report recommends a wide range of policies to protect such workers, including providing better access to high-quality education and training, finance, and markets; facilitating worker mobility; and strengthening social safety nets.