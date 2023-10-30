Open Menu

Global Energy Transition Offers Opportunity To Boost Growth In South Asia: WB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Global energy transition offers opportunity to boost growth in South Asia: WB

Despite solid growth, South Asia faces a risky outlook, says the World Bank (WB) in its latest regional economic update, urging countries to fully capitalize on the global energy transition to help boost growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Despite solid growth, South Asia faces a risky outlook, says the World Bank (WB) in its latest regional economic update, urging countries to fully capitalize on the global energy transition to help boost growth. 

‘South Asia Development Update: Toward Faster, Cleaner Growth’ says that constrained by slowing growth and fiscal challenges, South Asia’s governments have limited room to help their economies make the most of the global energy transition.

It says, the global energy transition presents an opportunity to boost productivity and investment, create jobs, cut air pollution, and reduce reliance on fuel imports.

Even with limited fiscal space, countries can encourage firms to adopt more energy-efficient technologies through market-based regulations, information campaigns, broader access to finance, and the provision of reliable power grids.

Improvements in energy efficiency could accelerate progress toward both economic and environmental goals in South Asia, it says adding the region uses twice as much energy as the global average to produce each unit of output.

While South Asian firms are enthusiastic adopters of basic energy-efficient technologies, they lag in the adoption of more advanced technologies.

According to the report, the energy transition would reshape South Asia’s labor markets, adding almost one-tenth of the region’s workers are employed in pollution-intensive jobs. These jobs are concentrated among lower-skilled and informal workers who are may struggle to adjust to job or income losses.

While the energy transition can help create new jobs, it could also leave some workers stranded in declining industries. The report recommends a wide range of policies to protect such workers, including providing better access to high-quality education and training, finance, and markets; facilitating worker mobility; and strengthening social safety nets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Education Job Progress May Market Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Two die, six injure in separate incidents

Two die, six injure in separate incidents

24 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi pays condolence visit to house of ex ..

Mayor Karachi pays condolence visit to house of ex-administrator of KMC

24 minutes ago
 SSP visits polling stations, reviews security arra ..

SSP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements

24 minutes ago
 Kiani visits district jail, inspects facilities to ..

Kiani visits district jail, inspects facilities to inmates

24 minutes ago
 Syed Ata-ur-Rehman assumes role of religious affai ..

Syed Ata-ur-Rehman assumes role of religious affairs secretary

24 minutes ago
 KMC strives for promotion of sports, healthy activ ..

KMC strives for promotion of sports, healthy activities: Mayor Karachi

27 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Mi ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Ministry of Interior, National G ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 Sept ..

Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 September

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancin ..

Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancing global book industry

42 minutes ago
 Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

57 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Punjab cabinet approves Rs 2076.2b budge ..

Caretaker Punjab cabinet approves Rs 2076.2b budget for another four months

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business