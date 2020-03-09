UrduPoint.com
Global Equity Markets Crash On Virus Fears, Oil Prices Plunge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Equity markets collapsed Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears for the global economy, while a crash in oil prices added to the panic with energy firms taking a hammering and wiping hundreds of billions off valuations

Equity markets collapsed Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears for the global economy, while a crash in oil prices added to the panic with energy firms taking a hammering and wiping hundreds of billions off valuations.

As the deadly disease claims more lives around the world, dealers are shedding riskier assets for safe havens, sending gold and the Yen surging and pushing US Treasury yields to record lows.

As the deadly disease claims more lives around the world, dealers are shedding riskier assets for safe havens, sending gold and the Yen surging and pushing US Treasury yields to record lows.

While governments and central banks have unleashed or prepared stimulus measures, the spread of COVID-19 is putting a huge strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

Trading floors were a sea of red, with Tokyo and Manila plunging more than five percent, while Hong Kong dived 3.7 percent. Sydney shed 7.3 percent.

Mumbai, Singapore, Seoul and Jakarta were more than four percent down, Shanghai shed three percent and Bangkok gave up 6.8 percent. Saudi equities tanked more than nine percent with oil titan Aramco losing 10 percent.

Dubai and Kuwait sank a similar amount, while Abu Dhabi equities were almost eight percent down.

The losses followed sharp falls in Europe and Wall Street on Friday.

Driving the declines was a ferocious sell-off in the oil markets, sparked by top exporter Saudi Arabia slashing prices -- in some cases to unprecedented levels -- after a bust-up with Russia over production.

Both main oil contracts -- which had already been under pressure over falling demand caused by the virus -- dived around 30 percent, marking the worst drop since the 1991 Gulf War and the second biggest fall on record, according to Bloomberg News.

Saudi Arabia launched an all-out oil war Sunday with the biggest cut in its prices in the past 20 years, Bloomberg news reported, after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal to reduce output.

A meeting of main producers was expected to agree to deeper cuts to counter the impact of the coronavirus -- but Moscow refused to tighten supply.

In response, Riyadh slashed its price for April delivery by $4-$6 a barrel to Asia and $7 to the United States.

Russia's decision not to comply had already battered prices and there are warnings they could continue to drive lower towards $20 if the two sides do not reach an agreement.

"Something like this could have more global repercussions than a trade war between China and the US because oil touches so many things in the world economy," said Rohitesh Dhawan, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group in London.

