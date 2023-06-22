Open Menu

Global Financial Architecture 'Outdated,' Cannot Meet Needs Of 21st Century - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:56 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called the international financial system "outdated" as it has failed to provide developing countries with a global safety net and can no longer meet the needs of the 21st century

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called the international financial system "outdated" as it has failed to provide developing countries with a global safety net and can no longer meet the needs of the 21st century.

"It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries. ... Nearly 80 years later, the global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional, and unjust. It is no longer capable of meeting the needs of the 21st century world," Guterres told the Paris Summit on global finance.

The UN chief explained that the international financial system, built in the aftermath of World War II, was in crisis as it reflected "the political and economic power dynamics of that time," when over three-quarters of today's countries were not present at the establishment of the majority of the Bretton Woods institutions, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations and the Security Council.

Guterres noted that, in 2023, over 750 million people are still on the verge of starvation, tens of millions more are facing extreme poverty, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are "drifting further away by the day," 52 countries are in default or "dangerously close to it," and 50 countries are vulnerable to climate change, with dozens more being at risk of joining them.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and growing systemic risks have exacerbated the situation, the secretary general said, adding that "international financial institutions are now too small and limited to fulfill their mandate and serve everyone, especially the most vulnerable countries."

Guterres added that the crisis cannot be resolved without serious reforms - that is why he has called "for a new Bretton Woods moment" and proposed an SDG Stimulus of $500 billion per year for investments in sustainable development and climate action earlier this month.

In early June, Gutteres, speaking about Policy Briefs on Our Common Agenda, said that reforms to the IMF quotas were needed and the representation of the developing nations in both the IMF and the World Bank should be expanded to address injustices and systemic bias in the international financial architecture, and proposed a representative apex body to oversee the entire system.

More Stories From Business