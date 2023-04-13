Global Financial System Resilient Despite Recent Developments - G7 Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

The financial system and global growth are resilient despite recent developments in the financial sector, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Wednesday

The ministers, bank governors met on Wednesday in Washington with officials from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Financial Stability Board, and Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

"Global growth has proved to be more resilient than expected.

Inflation remains elevated and central banks remain strongly committed to achieving price stability. At the same time, recent financial sector developments highlight the uncertainty about the global economic outlook and the need to stay vigilant. We reaffirm that the financial system is resilient, supported by relevant authorities' prompt responses as well as the financial regulatory reforms implemented after the 2008 global financial crisis," the statement read.