Global Fintech Investments In 2024 Down To 7-year Low

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Global fintech investments dipped to a seven-year low of $95.6 billion in 2024, according to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report released Wednesday.

Total deals in the fintech sector last year also amounted to 4,639, it said.

"Ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical conflicts and tensions, and a number of high-profile elections in major jurisdictions around the world kept the level of uncertainty very high, leading to a pullback in fintech investment particularly on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) fronts," it said.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of deals with 2,267 totaling $63.8 billion. Of these investments, the lion’s share – $50.7 billion and 1,836 deals – took place in the US.

The Europe, middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region attracted $20.3 billion with 1,465 deals, and the Asia-Pacific region attracted $11.4 billion with 896 deals.

Total global investment fell from $51.7 billion to $43.9 billion between the first and second halves of the year.

M&A deal value and venture capital investment declined from $28.1 billion to $21.6 billion and $22.5 billion to $20.9 billion, respectively.

On the other hand, global private equity investments, which declined to $17.2 billion in 2023, rose to $31 billion in 2024.

The biggest private equity transaction of the year was the $12.5 billion sale of Worldpay in the first half, while in the second half of 2024, there were notable large transactions in all regions.

