Global Fiscal Actions to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic Rise to $8 Trillion - IMF Chief

Global fiscal efforts to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have so far totaled $8 trillion, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual Spring Meetings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Global fiscal efforts to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have so far totaled $8 trillion, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual Spring Meetings.

"Our Fiscal Monitor next week will show that countries around the world have taken fiscal actions amounting to about $8 trillion," Georgieva said.