Global Forum OECD assessment team visits FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Directorate General of International Taxes, Federal Board of Revenue, here on Monday received Global Forum's (OECD) assessment team at FBR headquarters.

The assessment team had conducted the on-site visit to Pakistan under the Second Round of Peer Review on the Exchange of Information scheduled from March 13th to March 16th, 2023, said a press release issued here.

During the on-site visit, the assessment team held meetings with different stakeholders of the review including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Financial Monitoring Unit, Trust authorities under the Trust Act, 2020, etc.

The Peer Reviews of the Exchange of Information of member jurisdictions are conducted by OECD's Global Forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes.

As a member of Global Forum, Pakistan is also committed to undergoing these Reviews.

During the said visit, the assessment team appreciated the efforts and hard work put in by Pakistan to streamline the legal and administrative framework of Pakistan in line with the standards of Exchange of Information set by OECD's Global Forum under Terms of Reference (2016).

The final report of the review will be issued after approval from the Peer Review Group of Global Forum.