Global Gas Demand In 2022 Expected To Drop By 65Bln Cubic Meters - Gazprom CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The global demand for gas in 2022 is expected to drop by 65 billion cubic meters, with the EU countries accounting for 85% of the demand drop, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary estimates, as you know, the drop in global gas demand in 2022 is 65 billion cubic meters.

And, it should be noted that 55 billion cubic meters out of the 65 billion are accounted for by 27 European countries. That says a lot," Miller said.

