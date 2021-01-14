Global Gas Demand to Grow Many Years, Renewables Will Not Replace Gas - Novak

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Global gas demand will continue to grow for a long time, and renewable energy sources (RES) will not replace it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Since global energy consumption will grow, the demand for gas in the world will also grow for a long time, since only 'renewables' will not cover the growing consumption," Novak said, speaking at the Gaidar Forum.

He added that the world was probably now in a transition period from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. According to various estimates, demand for oil and gas may peak in at least 10-20 years.

"Gas has a longer life span, because it is also a fairly highly environmentally friendly product, competitive," the deputy prime minister explained.

