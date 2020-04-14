Global GDP to Fall By as Much as 8% if Pandemic Rolls Into 2021 - IMF

Global growth could plunge by another 3 percent this year and an additional 8 percent next year if the current coronavirus pandemic extends into 2021, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Global growth could plunge by another 3 percent this year and an additional 8 percent next year if the current coronavirus pandemic extends into 2021, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The pandemic may not recede in the second half of this year, leading to a lingering containment period, worsening financial conditions and further breakdowns in global supply chains. In such cases, global GDP will fall even further by an additional 3 percent in 2020," Gopinath said.

"And if the health crisis rolls over into 2021, it can reduce level of global GDP by an additional 8 percent compared to the baseline."

The IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that Global economic growth is expected to slow by more than 6 percent to reach -3.0 percent in 2020 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

GDP is projected to rebound to 5.8 percent next year if the pandemic is over in the second half of the 2020.