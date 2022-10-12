Global Government Debt to Reach 91% of GDP in 2022, 7.5% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Global government debt will reach 91 percent of GDP, which is 7.5 percent higher than before the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new Fiscal Monitor report.

"Global government debt is projected to be 91 percent of GDP in 2022, which is about 7.5 percentage points above the pre-pandemic levels, despite the recent reduction in the ratio for many countries," the IMF said.

Since 2020, governments have changed their approach to the economy and pivoted their monetary and fiscal policy from expansion to tightening, the fund added.

"Debt and deficits fell in 2021 and 2022 but remain above pre-pandemic levels and projections. These developments reflect mainly the unwinding of pandemic-related measures and surprise inflation," the report said.

The IMF called on nations' authorities to maintain consistency between monetary and fiscal policy.

This is a paramount measure in the context of high inflation, high debt, rising interest rates, and elevated uncertainty, the fund added.

The IMF also expressed concerns over the rise of extreme poverty and food insecurity that began even before the pandemic, and urged policymakers to provide emergency support for those in need.

"The food crisis should be addressed, at the global level, by a broad set of initiatives including the lifting of restrictions on exports of food and fertilizers," the report read.

Some aid will be available through the recently announced Food Shock Window under the IMF emergency financing toolkit, but additional support is mandatory in order to avoid hunger in many countries, the report added.

The IMF warned that binding financing constraints make trade-offs very painful for countries. Coordinated global action, the fun added, is thus urgent.