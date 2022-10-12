UrduPoint.com

Global Government Debt To Reach 91% Of GDP In 2022, 7.5% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - IMF

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Global Government Debt to Reach 91% of GDP in 2022, 7.5% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Global government debt will reach 91 percent of GDP, which is 7.5 percent higher than before the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new Fiscal Monitor report.

"Global government debt is projected to be 91 percent of GDP in 2022, which is about 7.5 percentage points above the pre-pandemic levels, despite the recent reduction in the ratio for many countries," the IMF said.

Since 2020, governments have changed their approach to the economy and pivoted their monetary and fiscal policy from expansion to tightening, the fund added.

"Debt and deficits fell in 2021 and 2022 but remain above pre-pandemic levels and projections. These developments reflect mainly the unwinding of pandemic-related measures and surprise inflation," the report said.

The IMF called on nations' authorities to maintain consistency between monetary and fiscal policy.

This is a paramount measure in the context of high inflation, high debt, rising interest rates, and elevated uncertainty, the fund added.

The IMF also expressed concerns over the rise of extreme poverty and food insecurity that began even before the pandemic, and urged policymakers to provide emergency support for those in need.

"The food crisis should be addressed, at the global level, by a broad set of initiatives including the lifting of restrictions on exports of food and fertilizers," the report read.

Some aid will be available through the recently announced Food Shock Window under the IMF emergency financing toolkit, but additional support is mandatory in order to avoid hunger in many countries, the report added.

The IMF warned that binding financing constraints make trade-offs very painful for countries. Coordinated global action, the fun added, is thus urgent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exports 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.