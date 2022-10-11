Global Growth Likely to Slow to 2.7% in 2023 - IMF Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The global growth is likely to slow to 2.7% in 2023, and there is a 25% probability that the growth could fall below 2%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Tuesday.

"Global growth will remain at 3.2 percent in 2022, will slow to 2.7 percent in 2023, with a 25 percent probability that it could fall below 2 percent," the report said.