UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Growth Outlook Bleak As US-China Trade Conflict Expands - IMF Chief Economist

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Global Growth Outlook Bleak as US-China Trade Conflict Expands - IMF Chief Economist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The outlook for the global economy is becoming grim with few or no growth prospects as the trade war escalates between the United States and China, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said during a press conference on Friday.

"Global growth is subdued and we describe it as fragile," Gopinath said. "As the year is progressing, it's getting harder to find those bright spots... The developments we've seen as recently as today give us great concern about what's going to happen to growth."

Earlier on Friday, Beijing imposed tariffs on $75 billion of US imports and President Donald Trump said he would be taking retaliatory action, including directing all major Federal government and private sector carriers from transporting the drug Fentanyl from China to destinations in the United States.

"There are many downside risks. One of the risks we keep flagging is on the trade front... There was the potential of recovery, and we're still expecting that for many parts of the world... but I've got to admit it's getting harder to see that." Gopinath said.

On Wednesday, the IMF noted in its official blog that China's Currency reflected economic fundamentals in the country and was not under-valued in global markets, thereby rejecting the position of the US Treasury Department that has declared China a currency manipulator.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Trump Beijing United States Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

12 minutes ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

49 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

44 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

44 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.