Global Growth Projected To Decelerate From 3.1% In 2022 To 2.1% In 2023 - World Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:36 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Global growth is set to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% this year, with almost all advanced economies and most of developing countries facing downgrades, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
"Global growth is projected to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% in 2023.
In EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies) other than China, growth is set to slow to 2.9% this year from 4.1% last year. These forecasts reflect broad-based downgrades: growth projections for 70 percent of EMDEs and nearly all advanced economies have been downgraded," the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.