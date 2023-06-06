Global Growth Projected to Decelerate From 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% in 2023 - World Bank

Global growth is set to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% this year, with almost all advanced economies and most of developing countries facing downgrades, the World Bank said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Global growth is set to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% this year, with almost all advanced economies and most of developing countries facing downgrades, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

"Global growth is projected to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% in 2023. In EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies) other than China, growth is set to slow to 2.9% this year from 4.1% last year. These forecasts reflect broad-based downgrades," the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

"Most EMDEs have seen only limited harm from the recent banking stress in advanced economies so far, but they are now sailing in dangerous waters. With increasingly restrictive global credit conditions, one out of every four EMDEs has effectively lost access to international bond markets. The squeeze is especially acute for EMDEs with underlying vulnerabilities such as low creditworthiness. Growth projections for these economies for 2023 are less than half those from a year ago, making them highly vulnerable to additional shocks," the World Bank said.