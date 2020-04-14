Global Growth Revised Downward by 6%, Projected at -3.0% in 2020 - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

Global economic growth is expected to slow by more than 6 percent to reach -3.0 percent in 2020 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Global economic growth is expected to slow by more than 6 percent to reach -3.0 percent in 2020 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"Global Economy in Recession in 2020 Global growth is projected at -3.0 percent in 2020, an outcome far worse than during the 2009 global financial crisis. The growth forecast is marked down by more than 6 percentage points relative to the October 2019 WEO and January 2020 WEO Update projections an extraordinary revision over such a short period of time," the IMF said in its